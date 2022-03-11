HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office and the Houston Police Department arrested wanted fugitive Izaria Escue, 23, on March 9.
Escue was taken into custody in the 21000 block of Wortham Oaks Drive. During the course of the arrest, she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, police said.
“Izaria Escue was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrant and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her bond was set at $1,000.00 out of the 482nd District Court,” said Constable Mark Herman.
Constable Deputies said she had a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.