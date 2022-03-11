PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano police arrested hospice nurse Pamela Ekor-Tarh Eyambe after officers discovered an alleged falsified do-not-resuscitate form.
The 60-year-old owns Peaceful Touch Hospice & Palliative Care on West Plano Parkway. Police said detectives discovered the falsified form during a death investigation. That person’s spouse was on hospice care at the facility.
Eyambe faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence.
If you have any information related to the care of patients by Eyambe or by other practitioners employed by her company, please contact the Plano Police Department at 972–941-2148.