EAGLE PASS, Texas (CBSDFW,COM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Eagle Pass South Station Marine Unit found the body of a 4-year-old child in the Rio Grande March 10.
On March 4, a Nicaraguan woman told Texas National Guard soldiers she had dropped her child in the river while attempting to cross with a group of migrants.
Border Patrol agents and air support searched the area but could not find the missing child at the time. It wasn’t until six days later that Marine Unit agents found the body.