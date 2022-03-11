AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is increasing its presence on the roads as part of a spring break enforcement campaign.
From March 12 through March 20, the Texas Highway Patrol will be out looking for people who are violating traffic laws as part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort).READ MORE: Man Tries To Smuggle 2 Parrots Hidden Inside Shoe Box From Mexico Into US
“Spring break is a time for fun and relaxation, but we need to make sure people are enjoying their vacations responsibly and following the law,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw.READ MORE: Dallas Fire Rescue Crews Battle Fire After Early Morning House Explosion
During the 2021 spring break enforcement effort, DPS Troopers issued more than 73,000 citations and warnings for violations. This included 7,236 speeding citations, 919 citations for seat belt or child safety seat violations and 500 ‘Move Over, Slow Down’ citations and warnings. Troopers also made 512 felony arrests, 417 DWI arrests and 235 fugitive arrests.MORE NEWS: Clinics In Texas Lose Another Court Fight Over Strict Abortion Law
To have a safe spring break, DPS offers the following tips:
- Don’t drink and drive. If you plan to have alcohol outside of your home, have a designated driver or take alternate transportation
- Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated
- If you can Steer It, Clear It. If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the lanes of traffic
- Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones
- Buckle up everyone in the vehicle
- Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices
- When using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road
- Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination
- Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number (found on the back of your driver license) stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of roadside assistance
- Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you’re traveling