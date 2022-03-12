FRANKLIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas DPS issued an Amber Alert on Mar. 12 for an 11-year-old girl from Franklin after she was believed to have been abducted the night before.
Addison Alvarez was last seen on the 500 block of North Main Street in Franklin, Texas at 11:00 p.m. on Mar 11. Police said she was wearing a gray hoodie, red pajama pants, and white Nike Air Ones with pink check marks. She is 5'3″, weighs 110 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
The suspect, police believe, is Melissa Salazar, 35. Salazar is described as also being 5’3″, weighing 100 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Alvarez or Salazar is asked to call the Franklin Police Department at (979) 828-3444 or to call 911.