Close Call In Dallas After Felony Suspect Opens Fire On PoliceAn officer-involved shooting took place in Dallas on Mar. 12 after a wanted felony suspect opened fire on officers trying to apprehend him.

2 hours ago

One More Cold Night, But Sunny And Warm Weather Ahead!After a bitterly cold morning, it will finally start to feel like spring. Sunny skies and warm temperatures are expected this weekend. Don't forget to set your clocks back on Sunday!

18 hours ago

Dallas Groups Work To Ensure Deep Ellum's Past Doesn't Get Lost In The FutureAmong all the bars and restaurants in Deep Ellum are plenty of historic buildings that tell stories of what Dallas used to be. Some groups are working to make sure that past isn't forgotten.

19 hours ago