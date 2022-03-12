MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Mesquite apartment complex has been ordered to make repairs and provide hotel rooms to residents who need them after months of heating, air conditioning, and plumbing problems.
The Mar. 12 orders after the City of Mesquite filed the lawsuit almost exactly a month after residents had complained about going days without heat and sewage line backups. The City said it had been trying for a long time to get the complex to improve its living conditions and reduce criminal activity to no avail.
The City said that these issues were not exactly new; residents of Hillcrest had complained for months and even years of lacking heating during winter, air conditioning during summer, hot water year-round, and numerous other safety issues. The City had been trying to resolve the issues with the owners for a long time, but the problems continued to persist.
In addition to requiring the complex to make repairs and improvements, the order also mandates that the apartment administrators provide residents with hotel rooms if they need them while the facilities undergo repairs.
The City of Mesquite said it “is pleased with the result of today’s hearing that provides greater relief for residents of Hillcrest Apartments.”