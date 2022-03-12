DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a close call when officer-involved shooting took place in Dallas early on Mar. 12 after a wanted felony suspect opened fire on officers trying to apprehend him.
Police said that at about 2:30 a.m., Dallas Police located the suspect driving a car in a parking lot of the apartment complex located at 9350 Skillman Street. The officers attempted a high-risk traffic stop, but the suspect began to flee in his vehicle.READ MORE: Annual Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade Returns After 2-Year Absence
As the suspect fled, he struck multiple occupied squad cars and other parked vehicles before driving into a dead-in roadway inside the parking lot.READ MORE: 24-Year-Old Dallas Man Charged With Murdering 57-Year-Old Man On Forest Hills Blvd
When an officer in a marked car pulled in behind the suspect, the suspect opened his door and fired multiple shots at the officer, striking the police car. The officer returned fire, and nobody was struck in the exchange. The suspect then fled on foot, but officers were able to take in him into custody after tasing him.MORE NEWS: Amber Alert Issued For 11-Year-Old Franklin Girl Addison Alvarez
During this incident, three officers were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries that were sustained while sitting in their squad cars as the suspect rammed them when trying to get away. The suspect was transported to an area hospital as a result of being tased. Police said this remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented on case number 043468-2022.