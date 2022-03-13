FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Cowboys announced on Mar. 13 that they plan to sign wide receiver Michael Gallup to a five-year deal worth $62.5 million.

The news comes after it was announced earlier this week that the Cowboys would trade wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

With Gallup’s deal done, Dallas will move on to defensive end Randy Gregory and some of the club’s other unrestricted free agents.

Gallup was a focus in free agency for the Cowboys despite tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in the second to last game of the regular season. Club officials have expressed optimism about Gallup’s recovery.

The trade of Cooper leaves CeeDee Lamb as the No. 1 receiver for Dallas. A healthy Gallup has shown the potential to be a strong second option for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Before the knee injury last season, Gallup missed seven games with a calf injury. The nine games played were the fewest in his four years. Gallup had 35 catches for 445 yards and two touchdowns.