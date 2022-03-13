DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Charges were filed against the felony suspect who Dallas Police allege injured three officers while trying to evade a traffic stop before opening fire on them.
On Mar. 13, police announced that Seth Michael Anderson, 34, had been charged in connection with officer-involved shooting with multiple counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest detention with a vehicle, unlawfully possessing a firearm, resisting arrest, and two probation violations.
According to the probation violation charges, Anderson had been previously convicted of unlawfully possessing a firearm and manufacturing and delivering a schedule I controlled substance. The Texas Department of Corrections Parole Division also placed a hold on him.
Anderson is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a total bond amount of $1,355,000. The parole violation hold means it unlikely Anderson would be able to be released even if he were to pay bond.MORE NEWS: Pedestrian Killed Trying To Cross N. Collins Street In Arlington
Dallas Police said the three officers who were injured were released yesterday and are recovering at home.