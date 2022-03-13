FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The March Madness tournament brackets were announced this afternoon, including the Eastern Division teams which will play in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena.
The match-ups are: No. 1 Baylor versus No. 16 Norfolk State, No. 8 North Carolina versus No. 9 Marquette, No. 5 St. Mary’s versus No. 12 Wyoming/Indiana (determined by play-in game), No. 4 UCLA versus No. 13 Akron, No. 6 Texas versus No. 11 Virginia Tech, No. 3 Purdue versus No. 14 Yale, No. 7 Murray State versus No. 10 San Francisco, No. 2 Kentucky versus No. 15 Saint Peter’s.
These first round games will be held on March 17 and 18.