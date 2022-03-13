ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was killed in Arlington on Mar. 12 when a vehicle hit her while she was running across a busy street, police said.
Arlington Police said that at 11:01 p.m., officers responded to a call about a collision between a car and a pedestrian in the 400 block of N. Collins Street. The pedestrian, a 32-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
After they spoke with witnesses and reviewed surveillance video of the crash, investigators determined that the woman tried to run across N. Collins while she did not have the right of way. She was struck by a Chrysler 300 travelling northbound.
The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police. He is not facing any criminal charges in connection to the incident.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified.
In a statement, Arlington Police said, “The department strongly encourages pedestrians to cross roadways at stoplights or other designated crossings, particularly when it’s dark outside, and to obey all traffic signals.”