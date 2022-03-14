WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two young men were found shot to death inside a vehicle Saturday afternoon, March 12 in Watauga.
Watauga Police said Monday, officers on Saturday responded to “multiple calls of shots fired in the area of 5400 Caribou Ridge.”
That’s where police found two young men believed to be around 17, shot to death.
Neither had been positively identified as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information on the deadly shooting can contact Detective Sergeant D. Letart at 817-514-5787.
No other details have been released so far.