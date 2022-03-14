NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – The U.S. Army has confirmed a 23-year-old soldier from Fort Hood has been killed in a ‘training incident’ in California. Specialist Joseph M. Meitl, Jr., served as an armored cannon crewmember in the 1st Cavalry Division.
"Specialist Joseph Meitl Jr. was a valuable member of our Steel Dragon team. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an incredible Trooper and teammate," Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter said in the statement. "We extend our deepest sympathies to his spouse, family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them in this time of mourning and reflection."
The Army did not provide details on the cause of death, saying, "The incident is under investigation."
Meitl joined the Army in 2020 and had previously been awarded the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
Fort Irwin is located in Southern California’s Mojave Desert, between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s home to the National Training Center for simulated battle exercises.
According to military officials, more than two-dozen soldiers assigned to Fort Hood died due to suicide, homicide or accidents in 2020.
