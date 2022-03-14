NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The nights can be long when you bring home a new baby.

“Studies have indicated, and it’s a true fact, that when parents are taking care of infants they’re tired, they’re not sleeping, they’re sleep deprived,” said Dr. Suzette Baez, a pediatrician with Parkland Health.

While it may be tempting to cuddle up with baby, Dr. Baez said there are some rules to follow for the safety of your family. She suggested thinking “ABC.”

A for alone

B for on baby’s back

C for in the crib

Dr. Baez said it’s best not to co-sleep because it’s linked to a greater risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). You’re also likely to have blankets and pillows on the bed, all of which can be suffocation hazards. As for the sleeping surface, Dr. Baez said it should be firm.

“I know that right now we want we want the baby to sleep, but the safest way would be on a firm surface not on the couch. Not in the bouncy. Not in the car seat. Safe is a soft, firm mattress in a crib.”

If you feel like baby is a little bare at night, Dr. Baez recommends swaddling. She said there’s tons of videos on how to do it best. Her biggest points: make sure you use a breathable fabric like cotton. Also make sure it’s snug with no extra fabric. She said swaddling is associated with a lowered risk of SIDS, it can keep baby from rolling over and help the baby sleep better.