BASTROP, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of shooting and injuring a deputy in Texas was captured Monday after a lengthy manhunt.

Bastrop County Deputy Sawyer Wilson was wearing a protective vest when he was shot two times in the chest on Sunday night at a gas station in Bastrop, about 30 miles southeast of Austin.

Police identified the suspect as Michael Stark, 33, and authorities said he was apprehended by midday Monday.

Sheriff Cook says Stark is well-known to law enforcement and has been arrested more than 25 times.

In addition to the two bullets to the chest, Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said Deputy Wilson was also shot in the forearm, shattering it, but that the deputy is expected to recover. “The vest did what it was supposed to do,” Cook said.

Wilson is currently in the hospital but is expected to be okay. Cook says Wilson has been with the department for about two years.

SHOOTING UPDATE: Michael Stark, the suspect in the Deputy Wilson shooting, has been apprehended. Details to follow. — Bastrop County SO (@BastropCountySO) March 14, 2022

Jail records did not list an attorney to speak on Stark’s behalf. Officials haven’t said exactly what charges he is facing or what amount of bail, if any, will be set.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)