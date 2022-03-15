IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 230 businesses reported a cyberattack involving the loss of personal information of Texans in the past six months.

The personal information compromised includes names, addresses, credit card account numbers, and Social Security numbers.

The 238 reported breaches since September 2021 impacted more than 2.4 million Texans, according to state data.

Last September, the Texas Attorney General’s Office began requiring entities to report data breaches that impact 250 or more Texans.

Those data breaches are then published online on the state’s website.

The company name, type of personal information stolen, and how many Texans is listed for anyone to see.

According to a new Texas law, notifications must be uploaded to the website within 30 days of being reported to the state.

The list of breaches includes school districts, medical providers, banks, a cryptocurrency company, retailers, and restaurants.

Dallas ISD reported the largest data breach impacting more than 700,000 current and former students, parents, and employees.

“My first impression was, ‘Wow, that is a long list,’” said Gary Davis, the Chief Cybersecurity Advocate for Blackberry. “When I look at that list, it tells me those companies didn’t do all they could to safeguard my information.”

While Davis said the list is a good start, he said it fails to provide consumers with resources and information on what to do once they are aware of the data breach.

If you find a company you do business with on the state’s data breach list, Davis said he recommends consumers 1.) monitor their accounts 2.) freeze their credit, and 3.) contact the company.

Davis said often companies who suffer a data breach will provide consumers with free identity protection if requested.