DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Denton County woman, who claims to have been sexually assaulted during a massage session, has filed a lawsuit against Elements Massage, three of its Dallas-area franchises, and one of its massage therapists.

The plaintiff, only known in the complaint as Jane Doe, alleges that after two years of getting massages at Elements Massage in Frisco, she was matched with a male therapist who later assaulted her during an appointment. She claims that her third appointment with the man in 2021 began normally, but as it continued, he took advantage of her and inappropriately touched her breast, vagina, and buttocks without consent.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of nearly a dozen allegations of sexual assault by Elements Massage employees across the country.

“There is a disturbing pattern of sexual assaults and misconduct occurring at Elements Massage facilities throughout the country,” said Michelle Simpson Tuegel, the plaintiff’s attorney. “Through this lawsuit, we aim to provide our client some measure of justice for this egregious violation and put a stop to Element’s pattern of enabling sexual assault.”

The alleged victim is seeking damages for mental and physical pain and anguish, medical costs, lost wages and loss of earning capacity, and court costs.