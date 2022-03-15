DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have released dash camera and body cam video of an officer-involved shooting from last weekend.

Three officers hospitalized after suffering injuries related to the chase and shootout, but despite the exchange of gunfire — seen and heard on tape — no one was hit. By Tuesday morning all three officers had been released from the hospital and were recovering at home.

Looking at the video released by officials, police say Seth Anderson fired at officers approximately 14 times.

Officers can be seen trying to arrest the 34-year-old but he’s able to break free, get into his vehicle and take off. Anderson quickly slammed into several occupied squad cars and other parked cars in the area.

Anderson later opened fire and attempted to run away on foot but officers chased him down, used a taser and took him into custody.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia praised the officers involved in the incident for their work. “These violent individuals need to be taken into custody and the only way they’re taken into custody is through proactive policing,” he said. “Without this type of tenacious, brave, dedicated work this city would be lost.”

Anderson is facing 10 charges including aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.