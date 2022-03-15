FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Early in the evening on March 14 residents along FM-981, near the town of Leonard, say weather moving through the area turned dangerous quick.

“When we were inside it was just a steady vibration when it hit the house. It was a little scary for a few minutes,” said homeowner Cheri White.

In just minutes, strong winds turned into funneling clouds.

What is believed to be a tornado touched down and left a trail of damage and debris.

Emergency management crews say they know of at least a dozen structures with damage.

“Sheds, like metal barns, are pretty much destroyed,” said Troy Hudson, Emergency Management Coordinator for Fannin County.

Folks across the county were calling for help. “The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office received more than two-dozen 911 calls, if not more about the tornado,” Hudson said.

Delbert and Cheri White just built their home, and finished construction last summer. The roof of their home is torn.

Homeowner Tom Petrzelka described it this way. “The power, the force. It was…how do you say it? Just incredible,” he said. “That was what hit home. The strength of nature.” He says he will have a busy summer cleaning up the mess.