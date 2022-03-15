(CBSDFW.COM/AP) – One of the Dallas Cowboys’ best pass rushers agreed to terms on a new deal with the team, but later changed his mind after the Cowboys reportedly made changes to the contract terms.

The Cowboys had even tweeted out the deal was done and then deleted the tweet after Randy Gregory decided to go to Denver.

Cowboys have deleted tweet confirming Randy Gregory's deal. The link page no longer can be found. pic.twitter.com/QLxgnvcsBM — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) March 15, 2022

The Broncos and the coveted defensive end have agreed on a $70 million, five-year contract that will prevent the Cowboys from keeping one of their top targets in free agency, a person with knowledge of the deal said Tuesday, March 15.

Gregory’s contract includes $28 million guaranteed.

CBS Sports reported money isn’t why Gregory and his agent pulled a U-turn:

It’s because of the Cowboys’ front office and a last-minute attempt to change the terms of what was already agreed upon. Per the same source, Gregory was willing to accept less money to remain in Dallas, but the team’s front office then revisited the deal and hoped to insert language that was neither previously agreed upon nor deemed palatable by Gregory’s camp. As such, the Cowboys have now lost another No. 94 to the Broncos, the first being DeMarcus Ware in yesteryear.

The 29-year-old Gregory has had a suspension-filled seven years in the NFL but was coming off a productive and drama-free season.

The Cowboys hoped the goodwill built in standing by a troubled player would lead to a return.

Gregory chose the Broncos instead.

The addition of Gregory comes after Denver traded Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season. The Broncos sent 2021 sacks leader Shelby Harris to Seattle in the trade that landed quarterback Russell Wilson.

Harris and Gregory both had six sacks last season. Gregory matched his previous career high from 2018.

Dallas took a chance on Gregory in the second round of the 2015 draft after the former Nebraska standout tested positive for marijuana at the NFL combine.

The first of Gregory’s four substance-abuse suspensions came after his rookie year. He returned from an indefinite suspension in 2020 after sitting out all of the 2019 season.

The Broncos entered the offseason needing help on the defensive line, and the need grew with the trade of Harris. Miller hinted at pining for a return to Denver on social media after winning a Super Bowl with the Rams. Miller was the Super Bowl MVP when the Broncos beat Carolina to finish the 2015 season.

Dallas is bringing back top defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on a new contract that lowers his salary cap impact.

The Cowboys figured they would use some of the cap savings on Gregory. Instead, they might have to consider other veterans. Help could come early in the draft as well.

