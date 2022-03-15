NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Bedtime battles with school-aged kids can cause all sorts of problems beyond sleepiness.

“There’s studies that suggest that children that don’t have enough sleeping are at high risk for obesity. They’re at high risk for depression, anxiety because they’re not functioning well,” explained Dr. Suzette Baez, a pediatrician with Parkland Health. “Also, it’s very important to remember the growth hormone is secreted at night when they’re asleep. If you don’t sleep enough, you’re not going to grow your potential because of it.”

Dr. Baez said a routine is key with the kiddos, even on the weekends. She said children between 5- and 9-years-old need between nine and 12 hours of shuteye. For older kids, eight to 10 hours should work depending on their age.

“Sleeping is it’s a function of the body to recharge your brain, recharge the body itself,” said Dr. Baez. “Children that are sleep deprived are going to be having problems with behavior, they’re going to have problems with attention and with memory that eventually is going to impair their learning capabilities.”

Dr. Baez said for the most restful sleep create a bedtime routine that starts with stopping electronics at least an hour before bedtime. She suggested reading a book, dimming the lights and getting the phones and tablets out of the bedroom. Dr. Baez said for the best chance at success, parents should lead by example.