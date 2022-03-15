MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man is hospitalized and said to be stable after being shot by police officers in Mesquite who claim he fired at them.

It began just before 4:00 p.m. when officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Gus Thomasson Road. A victim told police that an unknown man carrying a gun had gone into an apartment, looking for a family member.

Officers arrived at the apartment complex and tried to contact the man, but didn’t get an answer. They then called out their tactical team. After working for some time to see if anyone was inside, officers eventually broke into the apartment and found no one there.

Just after 8:30 p.m. as officers were wrapping up, a family member of the suspect called police to say the man was in the parking lot of the nearby Urban Air Park on LBJ Freeway.

When police got to the business, they located the suspect, who fired several rounds from a handgun at the officers. Police returned fire, and the suspect was hit.

He was treated by police on scene before paramedics arrived and was last listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

The first officer involved with the shooting has been with the department for six years. The second officer has worked for Mesquite Police for three years, according to a spokesman.

On Tuesday afternoon, police identified the suspect as Ladarious Davis, 28, of Mesquite.

Davis is being charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and burglary, both first-degree felonies.