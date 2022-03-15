LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Lewisville Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide that happened Monday, March 14, at a house in the 1200 block of Palisades Drive.
Police said a man called 911 around 6:45 p.m., saying his sister and her estranged boyfriend were in the house and both had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Leslie Michelle Reyes Sanjuan with multiple gunshot wounds to her head and chest.
They also found 29-year-old Jordan Alexander Escobar with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Escobar was pronounced deceased around 11 p.m.
Sanjuan remains on life support.
There is a documented history of domestic violence involving the pair, police said.