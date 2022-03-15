AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is hoping an increased reward will help them get the information they need to solve a cold case involving the 2020 murder of Andrea Stinson, of Granbury.

A reward of up to $6,000 is now being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible. The usual reward amount is $3,000.

Investigators say it was on November 15, 2020 when Stinson was found fatally shot in the shed next to the house she shared with her boyfriend in Granbury. Suspicions rose when Stinson, 31, was supposed to pick up her three young children that afternoon and failed to show up.

Stinson sometimes went by the name of Andrea Brinlee. Officials say her boyfriend, and other friends and family members, have cooperated with law enforcement.

Police say they are still looking for leads in the case and that no one has been excluded as a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding Stinson’s murder is asked to come forward. To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 800-346-3243.