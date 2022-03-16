DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County lowered its COVID-19 risk level on Wednesday, March 16 from orange, “extreme caution” to yellow, “proceed carefully.”
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announce the Public Health Committee’s decision on Twitter.
“Overall, we are seeing decreases in cases, hospitalizations and pressure on the healthcare system,” the tweet said. “Hence, the committee felt that we could safely move into the yellow risk level.”
From the Public Health Committee: from 🟠 to 🟡 risk level 👍
Hope all is well. The public health committee met and reviewed the county metrics which continue to improve. Overall, we are seeing decreases in cases, hospitalizations and pressure on the healthcare system.
— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) March 16, 2022
This is the second time in less than a month the county has lowered the risk level.
On February 21, Dallas County lowered it from red to orange.
Judge Jenkins said the county is now seeing increases in flu cases and hospitalizations.