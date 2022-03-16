FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple counties west of the DFW Metroplex will be under a Fire Weather Watch Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth announced Wednesday, March 16.
It will be in effect from noon until 7:00 p.m.
Warm, dry and breezy conditions are expected along and west of US 281, resulting in an increasing threat for wildfires.
Any fires that do develop “will spread rapidly,” the NWS said.
Relative humidity will be between 13% and 20% with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.