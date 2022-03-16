CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
(CBSDFW.COM/AP) – It’s not what Dallas Cowboys fans wanted to hear. Von Miller is going to Buffalo.

The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and coming off his second Super Bowl title agreed to a six-year contract with the Bills on Wednesday, March 16.

Miller is an 11-year NFL veteran who spent his first 10-plus seasons in Denver before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season and winning the NFL championship.

Von Miller #40 of the Los Angeles Rams holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

At 32, Miller brings a veteran presence to a young group of starting linebackers made up of Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. With Buffalo playing a hybrid style defense, there’s a chance for Miller to provide an outside pass-rushing presence. He has 115 1/2 career sacks.

Miller played his high school ball at DeSoto High and starred at Texas A&M during his college years.

The splashy addition came on the opening day of free agency.

