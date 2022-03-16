(CBSDFW.COM/AP) – It’s not what Dallas Cowboys fans wanted to hear. Von Miller is going to Buffalo.
The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and coming off his second Super Bowl title agreed to a six-year contract with the Bills on Wednesday, March 16.
Miller is an 11-year NFL veteran who spent his first 10-plus seasons in Denver before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season and winning the NFL championship.
At 32, Miller brings a veteran presence to a young group of starting linebackers made up of Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. With Buffalo playing a hybrid style defense, there’s a chance for Miller to provide an outside pass-rushing presence. He has 115 1/2 career sacks.
Miller played his high school ball at DeSoto High and starred at Texas A&M during his college years.
The splashy addition came on the opening day of free agency.
