I-Team: Texas Sent Millions Of Dollars In Rent Relief To Wrong LandlordsA CBS 11 I-Team investigation discovered millions of dollars from the Texas Rent Relief program went to the wrong landlords or were sent to ineligible renters.

2 hours ago

Residents Of Dublin, Texas Will Become Landed Irish Lords & Ladies This St. Patrick's DayEach of the nearly 4,000 residents in Texas' Irish Capital will recieve a square foot of land in Ardmore, Ireland making them a landed lord or lady.

2 hours ago

Thousands Of Fans Flock To Fort Worth Ahead Of March MadnessMarch Madness is in full swing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth as the city prepares to host first and second round NCAA East Region tournament games on Thursday, Mar. 17.

2 hours ago