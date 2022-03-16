FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – March Madness is in full swing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth as the city prepares to host the first and second round NCAA East Region tournament games on Thursday, Mar. 17.

But the day before the action started, fans had the opportunity to watch the teams practice.

Thousands of fans showed up to cheer on their teams.

“Heels all the way,” said Teresa Engle from Abilene, Texas.

“We’re huge Carolina fans and it’s unusual to get a chance to come see them in Fort Worth,” said Butch Hardie from Arlington.

“My grandfather actually played for Marquette back in the day so we’ve always been Marquette fans,” said Dylan Harenda from Grand Prairie.

Some were even rooting against teams.

“There’s a team that I’m not rooting for… the Jayhawks because I’m from Missouri,” said John Lee coming from St. Louis.

Throughout the day, each of the eight squads held practices, free for anyone to watch.

“It’s fantastic to see the boys out here. They’re feeling good, they’re ready to go out here tomorrow. Got UNC, which will be a tough match-up, but looking forward to it,” added Harenda.

“Then after practice, they sign autographs, they take pictures with you and it’s awesome,” said Engle.

Several folks even came from out-of-state.

“This is my first time, love it, beautiful city,” said Russ Gordon from Norfolk, Virginia.

Many fans like Gordon are spending money not only on tickets, but on hotels and restaurants.

“We’re going to Jake’s, Buffalo Bros there, Rickey’s BBQ, we’ve been through a lot of them man food, we been here about 2 days now and we’ve enjoyed every place we went hasn’t disappointed us yet,” added Gordon.

It’s an experience these sports enthusiasts would like to have on replay.

The Fort Worth Sports Commission estimates the tournament will bring in $6 million dollars from everyone coming to town.

Here is the schedule for Thursday: