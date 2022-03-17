ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was found dead at a house that caught fire Thursday afternoon, March 17.
It happened in the 700 block of Valley Court just off Highway 66 and FM 1777.
A second house also burned.
Police have not said the location of the second house fire, but said it’s related to the first one.
It’s not clear how the person found dead was killed.
“I can confirm we are working two house fires that are related and a death investigation,” said Royse City Police Chief Kirk Aldridge.
More to come.