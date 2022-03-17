1 Dead In Royse City As Police Investigate Death And 2 Related House Fires The fire where the body was found happened in the 700 block of Valley Court just off Highway 66 and FM 1777.

North Texas Dog Mauling Survivor's Resilience Spreads HopeThe extent of Jacqueline Durand’s injuries can be jarring to see. After surviving an attack by two dogs that she was hired to care for, she’s dealt with damage to her face and body from over 800 bites.