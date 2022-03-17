NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – AAA Texas said on Mar. 17 that the statewide gas price average in Texas had fallen to $3.96 per gallon, a drop of $0.04 since last week.

Drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.16 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.67 per gallon. Texas is still well below the national average of $4.29, which itself is $0.03 cheaper than it was a week ago.

The pause in spiking pump prices is welcome news to Texans, but the relief may only be temporary. Volatility in the gas and oil market is expected to continue until the global market figures out how to compensate for the loss of Russian exports. AAA Texas said that prices are already beginning to increase as concerns about global supplies grow.

“Crude prices remain volatile as uncertainty lingers over the loss of Russian crude oil and rising concerns about global supply,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Traditionally, gas prices increase around the switch to summer blends, which occurs in March and April. The spring and summer travel seasons are also heating up, which can cause prices to fluctuate based on increased demand. AAA expects prices to decline as they normally would after the summer, however, if crude remains high so will prices at the pump.”

AAA Texas provided several tips for drivers looking to save money, saying that personal driving habits are the single biggest factor affecting fuel consumption:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel. Discount Tire, for example, offers free air checks at their shops.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Drivers in Texas are paying the 9th lowest prices in country, while California drivers are paying the most at $5.78 on average per gallon. More information about statewide and nationwide averages can be found on AAA’s website.