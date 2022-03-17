DALLAS (AP) – The Dallas Cowboys are releasing right tackle La’el Collins in the second cost-cutting move involving one of their starters on offense, two people with knowledge of the decision said Thursday, Mar. 17.

Collins is being designated as a post-June 1 cut to save more money under the salary cap this year, the people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move hasn’t been announced. Dallas gets $10 million in cap space this season.

The release of the 29-year-old Collins comes five days after the Cowboys traded receiver Amari Cooper to Cleveland for cap relief. Dallas is moving on from three offensive starters after not re-signing left guard Connor Williams, who is headed to Miami.

Collins became a starter during his rookie season in 2015 after signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. The former LSU player was expected to be a high pick, but his name surfaced just before the draft in the police investigation of a woman’s death. Collins was quickly cleared.

The final two seasons in Dallas for Collins were rough. He didn’t play at all in 2020 because of hip surgery. Last year, he got a five-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.