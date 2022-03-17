NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Millions of bottles of Airborne Gummies are being voluntarily recalled because pressure inside some unopened bottles can buildup and cause the cap and seal to pop off forcefully, possibly causing injury.
Reckitt, the company that owns Airborne, has issued a voluntary recall of some 3.74 million bottles of the Immune Support Gummies.READ MORE: NTSB Investigating Texas Crash That Killed 9 And Left Two College Golfers Critically Injured
The company made the move after receiving at least 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles, including 18 cases that caused minor injuries and one eye injury that required medical attention.
The recall is only for 63- and 75-count bottles of the gummies in blueberry pomegranate, orange, and assorted fruit flavors.READ MORE: 'I Did As Much As I Could Do': Former Dallas Police Officer Home After Week Helping Defend Ukraine
The supplements were sold at retailers, including Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, Walgreens, CVS, and online at Amazon.com.
Officials say Airborne Immune Support Gummies that have already been opened are not a part of the recall because any pressure that may have been conained was released when the bottle was open the it no longer poses a potential risk.MORE NEWS: I-Team: Texas Sent Millions Of Dollars In Rent Relief To Wrong Landlords
Products with a variety of UPC codes, lot codes, and expiration dates during 2021 and 2022 are part of the recall. Click here to see a list of the codes for the affected products on the CPSC website. Affected products can also be found using the manufacturer’s online search tool.