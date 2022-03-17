DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Democrats Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley are heading to the May 24 primary runoff for Lt. Governor after finishing as the top two candidates and ahead of the Texas Democratic Party, Dr. Carla Brailey.

Collier won 413,228 votes or 41.5%, while a Beckley received 300,892 votes or 30.2%, and Brailey attracted 281,156 votes or 28.3%.

As they head to the second round of the primary, they each explained why they believe they’re the best Democrat to take on Republican incumbent Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

Beckley said, “I am the one who’s been the Democrat the longest in the, in this race, like my entire life, and I am an elected official. I am definitely the stronger candidate having been elected.”

Collier said, “Dozens, literally dozens of elected officials have endorsed my campaign, including many members in the State House and Senate, for example, Colin Allred, U.S. Congressman in your part of the world, and then also Rafael Anchia, and Victoria Neave, and also Terry Meza.”

During interviews this week, Collier said his legislative priorities include fixing the state’s power grid by requiring the natural gas industry to winterize its facilities, increasing funding for public schools, and protecting voting and reproductive rights.

Beckley said her top issues are spending more for public schools, expanding medicaid – the healthcare program for the poor, and legalizing marijuana.

​Political analysts say whoever wins the runoff and challenges Patrick in the fall will face an uphill battle.

One reason is polls show this will be a good year for Republicans, particularly for the Congressional midterm elections.

State records show Patrick has about $22 million in his campaign account to spread his message.

Beckley said, “The reality is we have to keep addressing these far-right extreme policies that I don’t even know if you can call them policies because they really aren’t helping people. They’re just extremism, and they’re not addressing the functioning government.”

Collier said, “My experience is that if you go out and talk to Texans, about those areas where the state affects you in your life, you’ll find that Texans are very dissatisfied. And I believe they will uncouple this race from all the other things happening in their political life.”

Both Democrats say if they win the runoff, they will have the time needed to build their campaigns.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEWS HERE