EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple smaller fires across Eastland County turned into the Eastland Complex fire Thursday, March 16, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

“Fires are burning actively in heavy brush,” the forest service said on Twitter.

As of 9:00 p.m., an 14,800 acres were believed to have burned and none of it had been contained.

Update: the #EastlandComplex in Eastland County is an estimated 14,800 acres and 0% contained. 📷 Map for the fire showing a preliminary perimeter. This is an estimation and subject to change. pic.twitter.com/mWRnTn3eLQ — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 18, 2022

Wildfires joined together in the small city of Ranger, burning multiple buildings including a church and an old police department building.

Ranger is about 85 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

Low humidity and gusty winds played a huge role in the spreading of the fires.

Elsewhere in Coleman, about 140 miles southwest of Fort Worth, the fire department said “multiple homes have been lost” and the Red Cross has been contacted to set up shelters.

Several neighborhoods and subdivisions in the region were evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.