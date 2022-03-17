COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The extent of Jacqueline Durand’s injuries can be jarring to see. After surviving an attack by two dogs that she was hired to care for, she’s dealt with damage to her face and body from over 800 bites.

But, her father John said she doesn’t worry about what other people think and so neither does he.

Still, the reaction from complete strangers to her story has been a welcome surprise.

“I didn’t ask for this, so I think that it’s time to show who I am now. And I can’t be scared of it,” Jacqueline told CBS News correspondent David Begnaud in an exclusive interview.

John calls her the most courageous person he’s ever known.

“She’s such a light of hope, she’s such a bright light. That’s how we feel, but that takes on such an extra special meaning from people she’s never met,” he said.

And, since her interview first aired on CBS Mornings, her family has realized just what an impact she can have.



“We’ve gotten so many comments, Andrea, in that exact same vein…” said John. “People from all over the country who do not know Jaqueline have reached out and regard her…as a person who represents incredible optimism and hope and courage.”

Jacqueline, he says, is looking at vlogging as a way to keep spreading that message of resilience “…to truly reach out to people and let them know there is reason to go forward and push ahead. No matter how dark one day may seem,” said John.

His daughter is three semesters shy of graduation from UT Dallas, and she is determined to return and finish her degree in supply chain management, just like her older sister.

“The way she responds to Barreca is beautiful…” said John

Always close, the two sisters are even more so now, as Barreca supports Jacqueline and helps her care for her wounds.

“I have a secret hope, call it a fantasy, because Barreca graduated in May of 2020, and that was of course the year of Covid so she didn’t have a commencement ceremony,” admits John. “One day when Jacqueline walks that stage and completes her degree… I’d love for her sister to be there with her as well. Because they really need to share that honor together.”

It’s an image of a happier future he’s hanging onto.

As determined and optimistic as Jacqueline is, her father says, every day now is a struggle and Jacqueline is facing reconstruction of her face, which could take as long as three years. Barreca and Julia Cole, a family friend, have started a GoFundMe for those looking to support Jacqueline.

CBS11 contacted UT Dallas and her father’s secret hope of seeing his daughters walk together at graduation is no longer a secret. The request is being forwarded to those who may be able to grant it, when the time comes.