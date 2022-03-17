TYLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Texas man has been arrested and charged with capital murder after police say he fatally shot two dentists at a clinic.
Steven Smith, 40, is accused of shooting the two people on the afternoon of March 16 at Affordable Dentures in Tyler, about 90 miles southeast of Dallas.READ MORE: Dallas Police Investigating Swiss Avenue/N. Hall Street Fatal Shooting
Officials at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office say Smith “became angry at clinic staff” and went out to his pickup truck, got a handgun and then returned to the lobby and opened fire.READ MORE: Texas A&M Forest Service Mobilizes Fire Resources Ahead Of Possible Wildfire Activity
Two doctors were hit by gunfire and both died, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities identified the victims as Dr. Blake G. Sinclair, 59, and Dr. Jack E. Burroughs, 75. Both were from Tyler.
Smith fled, authorities said, but police eventually arrested him at his home. He’s being held in the Smith County jail on $2.5 million bond. Jail records do not list an attorney for him.MORE NEWS: Severe Storms, With Large Hail, Damaging Winds, Possible For Metroplex This Afternoon/Evening
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)