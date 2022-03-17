FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County College announced Thursday night, March 17, its board of trustees unanimously voted to fire Chancellor Eugene Giovannini, effective immediately, for cause following an investigation into accusations levied by a former employee.
At a specially called meeting of the Tarrant County College Board of Trustees, Board President Teresa Ayala issued the following statement:
“Today, the attending Board of Trustees decided to commence the formal process of terminating Chancellor Eugene Giovannini’s contract for good cause,” said Ayala. “We believe this action is in the College’s best long-term interests.”
Giovannini has been TCC’s chancellor since 2016, but was put on administrative leave last month.
“As this process gets underway, we are confident that the operations of the College are in good hands under the strong, capable leadership of Acting Chancellor Elva LeBlanc,” Ayala continued. “I want to be completely clear that nothing will distract her or our faculty, staff and students from the outstanding work they are currently doing in their work together each day. We pledge to remain keenly focused on further nurturing and advancing the College’s vital mission and values for the benefit of all our community stakeholders.”
Last month, the board announced it had hired a third party to investigate allegations the Chancellor unlawfully retaliated against an employee.
Kristen Bennett, the former executive vice president of advancement who led the TCC Foundation, filed a lawsuit against the district on Feb. 7 after Chancellor Giovannini allegedly retaliated against her for disciplining an employee with whom the Chancellor was having an affair.