FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County College announced Thursday night, March 17, its board of trustees unanimously voted to fire Chancellor Eugene Giovannini, effective immediately, for cause following an investigation into accusations levied by a former employee.

At a specially called meeting of the Tarrant County College Board of Trustees, Board President Teresa Ayala issued the following statement:

Giovannini has been TCC’s chancellor since 2016, but was put on administrative leave last month.

“As this process gets underway, we are confident that the operations of the College are in good hands under the strong, capable leadership of Acting Chancellor Elva LeBlanc,” Ayala continued. “I want to be completely clear that nothing will distract her or our faculty, staff and students from the outstanding work they are currently doing in their work together each day. We pledge to remain keenly focused on further nurturing and advancing the College’s vital mission and values for the benefit of all our community stakeholders.”