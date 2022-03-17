NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas A&M Forest Service is mobilizing its fire resources ahead of what it says could be a very active weekend.

A spokesperson said that wildfire activity is expected to increase this weekend, particularly along and west of I-35 and into South Texas. Dry grass, intensifying drought conditions, high winds, and lightning could create conditions ripe for large, difficult to control fires.

Just since Mar. 12, state and local resources have responded to at least 70 wildfires that burned 15,274 acres across Texas.

“The underlying drought conditions combined with winds associated with cold front passages has supported increased wildfire activity across the state this week,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service fire chief. “Conditions are not forecast to improve through the weekend, and the agency has strategically placed fire resources across the state for a quick and effective response.”

Fully staffed task forces and equipment have been deployed to several key cities and towns, and experienced supervisors and command staff have been strategically placed across the state.

Additionally, aviation resources ready to respond to wildfires include two large airtankers, 12 single engine air tankers, four air attack platforms, three Type 1 helicopters, two Type 3 helicopters and one aerial supervision module. Aircraft are often used to slow quickly-progressing fires, especially those that threaten structures or other valuable resources.

The aircraft are provided through federal contracts with the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

The Forest Service also requested the mobilization of six strike teams via the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System for wildfire support.

Texas A&M Forest Service reminds the public to “stay wildfire aware.” If a wildfire is spotted, immediately contact local authorities. A quick response can help save lives and property.

For current conditions and wildfire outlook, visit the Texas Fire Potential Outlook online.