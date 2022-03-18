EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Eastland County Deputy Barbara Fenley died while trying to save people from the massive fires Thursday night.
The Cisco Police Department confirmed the tragic news Friday afternoon, March 18.
“It is with very heavy hearts that today we learned of the death of one our Eastland County Deputies who put it all on the line last night trying to save people from the horrible fires,” the Cisco Police Department said on their Facebook page. ” Our sister Barbara Fenley will be deeply missed. She was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer for her family, friends and colleagues as they mourn. RIP dear friend, you will be missed.”
No other details have been released at this time.
Approximately 45,000 acres have burned in the fires that started Thursday.
It is said to be 2% contained.
There are no other reports of deaths or serious injuries at this point.
The communities of Gorman and Carbon are reportedly almost completely destroyed.