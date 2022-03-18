EASTLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Low humidity and gusty winds continue to fuel wildfires in Texas, burning homes and prompting evacuations.

Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 85 miles southwest of Fort Worth.

As of Friday morning, the fires had burned about 62.5 square miles (around 40,000 acres), according to Texas A&M Forest Service. It was only 2% contained and fires were burning in thick brush and grass fields.

The Texas A&M Forest Service told CBS 11 News that crews are focusing on operations related to life safety and structure protection as well as the construction of fire line.

Update: the #EastlandComplex in Eastland County is an estimated 39,883 acres and 2% contained. #txfire — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 18, 2022

Other smaller fires were burning throughout other areas of Texas, and Thursday’s low humidity and high winds created an ideal scenario for the blazes to quickly grow out of control. Texas A&M Forest Service had warned of a wildfire outbreak this week because of the forecast.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

A nursing home in Rising Star was evacuated and residents were taken to a community center, Eastland County Today reported.

Hundreds of other residents in the area have also been evacuated. Two shelters have been set up for evacuees in Eastland –

First Baptist Church Eastland

405 S. Seaman Street, Eastland, TX 76448

405 S. Seaman Street, Eastland, TX 76448 River of Life Church

1247 E. Main Street, Eastland, TX 76448

In the small town of Ranger — about 10 miles northeast of Eastland — a church and several downtown buildings burned Thursday.

“We had everything ready throughout the county,” Ranger Fire Department Chief Darrell Fox said. “But when we have the winds like there was … and the humidity down to nothing, this is what you’re going to get.”

