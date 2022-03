NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It’s kinda turned out like a sketch from SNL… that ended badly. Pete Davidson has bowed out of a short ride to space on a Jeff Bezos rocket.

The “Saturday Night Live” star is no longer able to make the flight, which has been delayed for nearly a week, Bezos’ space travel company said Thursday night. No other details were provided.

Blue Origin's 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission. We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 18, 2022

The company announced earlier this week that Davidson would be one of six passengers on Blue Origin’s next flight. It had been scheduled for next Wednesday, but has now been shifted to March 29 for more testing, the company said.

The “King of Staten Island” would have been the third celebrity to climb aboard a Blue Origin automated capsule for the 10-minute flight from West Texas. Actor William Shatner and former NFL great Michael Strahan took a flight last year. Bezos was on his company’s first flight with passengers last July.

The company said it will announce Davidson’s replacement to join the five paying passengers in the coming days. Davidson was going as Bezos’ guest. The company has not disclosed the ticket price for paying customers.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)