WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Watauga Police have named 18-year-old Keiwone Leotis Morris as a suspect in the murders of two teen boys found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. last Saturday, March 12.

Police said he’s armed and dangerous and did have some correspondence with the teens before meeting.

Morris is wanted on two counts of capital murder.

Recommended bond is set for $1 million.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact Det. Sgt. Dwayne Letart at 817-514-5787.

The victims were identified as 17-year-olds Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj.

They were both seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD.

Just one week ago Aziza Zamora and Klodian Ramaj were making plans for their Spring Break trip to Houston.

“He just told me he was going to help Johnny with something and an hour later he hasn’t texted me, which is very abnormal for him,” said Ramaj’s friend Aziza Zamora.

She later learned Ramaj and his best friend, Rojas, had been found shot to death inside a car about two miles from where they lived.

(Robert Parker / Watauga Police Chief)

“The vehicle description that was described leaving the scene matches the vehicle that we have in our possession now,” said Watauga Police Chief Robert Walker.

He said Morris also matches the suspect description.

(Severo Zamora / Aziza’s Dad)

“It’s really hard for everyone. It’s really hard for his parents,” said Severo Zamora, Aziza’s father.

They said Ramaj was recently accepted to Texas Tech.

“He was really excited to go to college. He wouldn’t stop mentioning it. He wanted to be a registered nurse and then go back to school and become a family physician.”

They’re hoping justice is served.