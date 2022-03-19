CARBON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A massive wildfire continues to burn in Eastland County tonight, about 100 miles west of Fort Worth. At this time, the Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting it’s only 20% contained.

They all work full-time jobs, but when duty calls, the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department drops everything.

“They don’t get paid for it, but they come out and they volunteer and they put their lives in jeopardy and it’s just amazing to see them work,” Chief Jody Forbus said.

Forbus says the Kidd fire is now covering more than 40,000 acres. It’s taken one life and burned 80+ homes.

“The priority today is we’re going all the way around this fire line to try and make sure if there’s any hotspots try to do our very best,” he said.

Forbus and his team have been working around the clock, alongside crews from nearby Eastland and other parts of the state.

“These guys went everywhere, house to house, the fire just inundating, so it was just amazing to see what the guys do,” he said.

The firefighters aren’t the only ones moving fast.

“When we get a notice to deploy, they like us to be on the road in two hours,” The Disaster Relief Ministry of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention’s Fredye Quain said.

The Disaster Relief Ministry of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention and countless others, offering shelter, clothing, food and water.

“The stories that they have to tell about the cattle they’ve lost, the homes they’ve lost.. it’s heartbreaking,” Quain said. “People giving, it makes you appreciate America a lot more.”

“It’s just really refreshing to see these guys come in with these trucks,” Forbus said.

Tomorrow the gusty winds are expected to return, which is a big concern.

“Tomorrow we’re looking at southernly southwest winds which could potentially push this into other neighboring cities with this fire line,” Forbus said.

They’re working to get more manpower to the area.

To the southwest of Carbon, crews are battling two other major wildfires.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Wheat Field fire, covering 5000 acres, is 25% contained. The Oak Mott fire, covering 6,000 acres, is 50% contained.

DONATIONS

GoFundMe has set up a hub for identifying trustworthy organizations assisting with the wildfires, which can be found on their website.