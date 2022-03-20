BREAKING2 Firefighters Hurt, Multiple Evacuations Underway
RANGER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ranger Police have arrested a man suspected of starting a fire that engulfed several buildings in Ranger last week.

The blaze was initially reported as a wildfire or to have started in a barbeque pit, but police now believe it may be arson.

Police said that on Mar. 19, Robert James was arrested on five counts of arson, a state jail felony.

Investigators determined that the fire started in the 400 block of South Marston, quickly spreading from there.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

