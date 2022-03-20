Update: Evacuations In Place As Multiple Fires Burn Across TexasEvacuation orders are in place in Lipan as multiple fires burn across Texas Sunday evening.

4 hours ago

Beautiful Sunday, But Fire Threat Persists And Storms Looms Over MondayWhile it will be a beautiful day, the high fire danger continues for all of North Texas and especially west of I-35 where a Red Flag Warning has been issued.

7 hours ago

Low Humidity, High Winds Bring Fire Danger To North Texas TomorrowAvoid burning or anything that could risk starting a fire tomorrow, as weather conditions will be perfect for igniting a blaze. On Monday, rain and storms move in - and some could be severe.

1 day ago