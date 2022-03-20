CBS News DFWWatch Now
By Brittany Rainey
Filed Under:DFW News, Fire Weather, First Alert Weather, severe weather, Weather

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Happy Sunday! And welcome to the Vernal Equinox, gifting us equal part day and night.

While it will be a beautiful day, the high fire danger continues for all of North Texas and especially west of I-35 where a Red Flag Warning has been issued. Southerly winds will gust to 35 mph and humidity will drop below 20% in the highlighted areas.

READ MORE: National Weather Service Orders Evacuation In Eastland County, 1 Firefighter Injured

Another gorgeous day to get outside! Lots of sunshine and temperatures climbing to near 80!

We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday due to the threat of severe storms in the afternoon and evening hours.

The Enhanced risk (orange area) has shifted a little further south of I-20 and expanded west of I-35.

Similarly the Slight risk (yellow area) has been expanded further north. The metroplex falls under the slight risk.

Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are all possible.

READ MORE: Suspect Arrested In Dallas Aggravated Assault Case

The system is also bringing widespread beneficial rain to North Texas.

Highest amounts east in the purple/reds with 2-4”.

Widespread 1-3” rainfall totals in the metroplex.

Up to 1.5” in western areas.

The storms clear out to the east early Tuesday morning, but some wrap around cloud cover and maybe a few sprinkles are possible through midday Tuesday. From there the week is looking glorious! A bit below normal temperature wise but sunny and enjoyable nonetheless.

I am headed off to the car show and our CBS booth this afternoon.

MORE NEWS: Multiple People Hurt After Gunfire Erupts At Dallas Party Venue

I hope you all enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Brittany Rainey