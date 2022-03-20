NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Wildfires continue to engulf parts of North Texas in flames this afternoon as firefighters urgently work to bring them under control.

The National Weather Service took the unusual step of issuing not one, not two or even three, but four rare fire warnings for Eastland, Erath, Hood, and Montague Counties.

The last time a fire warning was issued was over four years ago in Parker County.

The largest fire, the Kidd fire, is about 30% contained, while the newest fire, the Big L fire, is 6,000 acres and just 5% contained.

A temporary flight restriction is in place above and around the Big L fire to allow firefighting helicopters and planes to operate without interference.

The town of Lipan has been under an evacuation since earlier today. Tolar and Bluff Dale were under evacuation orders earlier as well, but those have since been cancelled.

Other parts of Eastland Complex fire are continuing to burn, but choppers aerially attacking the flames were able to make significant progress today in spite of the weather conditions. Strong winds made it easy for fire to spread, and dry conditions limited the sources of water available.

Farmers and ranchers also worked together, doing what they could to keep each other safe and limit the fire’s spread. Bales of hay were moved far away from structures and trees, limiting the potential damage they could do if ignited. Several people also offered up extra space and trailers for livestock and other animals who had been forced to evacuate.

The Hood County fairgrounds were also opened for livestock, and officials said that feed and water would be made available.

Meanwhile, multiple shelters have been set up for residents displaced by the wildfires in Hood County:

1st Christian Church at 2109 West Hwy. 377 Granbury First United Methodist Church at 301 Loop 567 Granbury YMCA at 1475 James Rd. Granbury The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1226 Ross Lane Granbury Camp Crucis at 2875 Camp Crucis Rd. Granbury Somervell Expo in Glen Rose have open camping stalls

Currently, it is not known what – if anything – sparked any of the fires.

Conditions remain especially dangerous today, and authorities are asking Texans to avoid any burning outside if possible. This includes – but is no limited to – grilling, burning debris, welding, or setting off fireworks.