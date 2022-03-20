DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Multiple people were hurt, one critically, after gunfire erupted at a party venue in Dallas early Sunday.
Police and paramedics got the call around midnight at The Space, located on Botham Jean Boulevard just south of the C.F. Hawn Freeway.
Multiple ambulances were called to the scene, but Dallas Police didn’t provide any information Sunday morning on how many people were shot or how any others were hurt.
Investigators stayed on the scene for hours afterwards.
Police said they would update the public once investigators got additional information.
