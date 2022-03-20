TOLAR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A massive wildfire on the border of Hood and Erath counties, which the Texas A&M Forest Service calls the “Big L Fire,” continues to menace North Texas communities.

As of 9 p.m. on Sunday, the blaze had charred through 6,000 acres and was only 5% contained. Local fire departments, many of them made up of volunteers, are helping douse the flames.

“It’s definitely a situation we want to be on top of. We have several resources in play right now,” said Ray Wilson, Captain of the Tolar Volunteer Fire Department.

The department has roughly 30 members, many of whom were out trying to douse the Big L Fire on Sunday with help from other communities.

“[There’s] a lot of coordination with each other because we want to make sure everybody stays safe. Not only the firefighters, but the community. To make sure everything is taken care of, that’s what we’re here to try and do first,” added Wilson.

Low humidity combined with severe drought and high winds created the perfect conditions for the fire to spread fast and wide.

And back at the fire station, Tolar’s community didn’t shy away from the challenge. People gathered pallets of bottle water, snacks and even diapers to help out those battling the flames and who might be displaced.

“The community has really reached out – they always do – and for anything like this. That’s why I love living here,” said Ashley Gall.

“They just know what to do, it’s amazing,” said 81-year-old volunteer firefighter Jackson Fulgham.

Across the street from the fire station, they could see plumes of smoke billowing from the wildfire in the distance.

As each minute passed, concern grows.

“It’s just very frightening,” said Becky Gall. Her son is a firefighter. “I’m very scared for him.”

This town of less than a thousand people might feel threatened, but they will not back down.

“I have concerns because I live here with my neighbors, and you know if it gets away, it could be a really a problem for everybody,” added Fulgham.

“This is people’s lives that we’re talking about, homes and I just want them all to be safe,” added Gall.

If you or someone you know has been displaced by wildfires, there are several Hood County Emergency Shelter locations available: