DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said on Saturday that they have arrested a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that took place on Blackburn Street on Mar. 16.
Isaiah Wade, 34, was arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail on Mar. 17.
The next day, detectives determined Wade was the suspect seen in video and images released earlier, and he was interviewed and charged with aggravated assault.
He is currently being held on $250,000 bond.