CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, Blackburn Street, Crime, Dallas, Dallas Police Department, DFW News, Isaiah Wade

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said on Saturday that they have arrested a suspect in connection with an aggravated assault that took place on Blackburn Street on Mar. 16.

Isaiah Wade, 34, was arrested and booked into the Dallas County Jail on Mar. 17.

READ MORE: National Weather Service Orders Evacuation In Eastland County, 1 Firefighter Injured

Isaiah Wade, 34, was charged with aggravated assault. (credit: Dallas County Jail)

READ MORE: Beautiful Sunday, But Fire Threat Persists And Storms Looms Over Monday

The next day, detectives determined Wade was the suspect seen in video and images released earlier, and he was interviewed and charged with aggravated assault.

MORE NEWS: Multiple People Hurt After Gunfire Erupts At Dallas Party Venue

He is currently being held on $250,000 bond.

CBSDFW.com Staff