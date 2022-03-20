FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The chairman of TCU’s board, former Tandy CEO, and founder of the Fort Worth Executive Round Table John V. Roach has passed away. He was 83 years old.

Roach was born in 1938 in Stamford, Texas, moving to Fort Worth at age four with his family. Roach’s first job was at his family’s neighborhood grocery store.

Roach spent his college years at TCU, where he held jobs working on trains and working as an engineer. He earned a degree in physics and math before returning to earn a master’s in business administration, where he first learned about computer programming.

Roach joined Tandy as a data processing manager in 1967. In the mid-1970s, Roach led Tandy to the forefront of the computer industry. He accurately predicted that the computer would become more personal and understood the power of the microprocessor and how it could affect the industry.

By 1983, Roach had become the chairman and CEO of Tandy, holding those positions until his retirement in 1999.

Roach was elected chairman of TCU’s Board of Trustees in 1990 and led a project to set TCU’s agenda for the next decade. The effort was successful, and TCU saw steady enrollment, rising academic ratings, and brought in new leadership. Roach also encouraged the University to increase funding in technology, building a $25 million technology center.

Roach also helped launch the Tandy Technology Scholars Program, which rewards teachers and students who lead in technology. The program is now called the RadioShack National Teach Awards Program and has awarded millions of dollars across the nation.

Roach’s leadership at TCU was also marked by financial prosperity. During his tenure on the board, the endowment grew to $1 billion, putting TCU near the top of the country’s universities.

Roach played an influential role in helping select TCU’s leadership, recruiting Dr. Michael Ferrari as chancellor in 1998.

At the end of his life, Roach served as an Emeritus TCU Trustee and a board member of the TCU Neeley School of Business Board of Visitors, Van Cliburn Foundation, and Fort Worth Executive Roundtable.

Several prominent Fort Worth figures issued statements expressing their condolences.

TCU Chancellor Victor J. Boschini, Jr. said,

“Texas Christian University is deeply saddened by the passing of John Roach. John had the most tremendous impact on TCU; he was a devoted fan, leader and visionary who was passionate about TCU in all ways possible. John was dedicated first and foremost to changing the lives of our students. His leadership of the Board of Trustees and University during a time of unprecedented change and growth has made TCU the top national university is it today. Personally, Megan and I will be forever indebted to him for bringing us to Fort Worth and TCU 19 years ago. This is a huge loss for the Horned Frog family.”

Mark L. Johnson, Chair of the TCU Board of Trustees said,

“I will always remember John for his keen business and economic acumen and his decades-long, servant leadership of TCU. His dedication to this great school, whether leading the Board, making financial contributions, or attending an athletic or social event, exemplified a tremendous fiduciary responsibility as well as a genuine love for his alma mater. John truly desired for each student to be well-prepared for the road ahead. From this point on, I will not walk the grounds of the campus without thinking of him. I pray God’s blessings and peace on Jean and the entire family.”

Former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price wrote,